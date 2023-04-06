The ceremonial ribbon was cut Wednesday morning on the Maritime Interdiction Task Force Boat House, a new hub for multi-agency cooperation to keep Guam’s waters safe.

The project was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, under a joint agreement between the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the Port Authority of Guam, according to Customs Director Ike Peredo.

“This boat house provides MITF section and our partners with a facility to plan operations (and) house and pre-position marine equipment … for quick deployment for water operations in the harbors and … the southern and eastern portions of our island,” said Peredo, of the new facility located on the Sea-Plane Ramp at the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port.

The new facility will accommodate CQA’s Maritime Interdiction Task Force, Port Authority Harbor Unit and NOAA law enforcement officers. It contains space for each agency, a common area, storage and a place to launch their boats and other watercraft.

“The facility furthers CQA’s mission and responsibility to secure our borders, interdict contraband, disrupt illegal activities occurring in Guam’s waters, and fulfilling our cooperative enforcement agreement to enforce federal marine laws,” said Peredo.

Port Authority General Manager Rory Respicio said the ribbon-cutting was a cause for celebration and a symbol of partnership between key agencies that work together to safeguard the island.

Respicio stressed the importance of working with Customs and how, by giving them more space to operate, everyone would benefit.

“They went from being 'sardined' to doubling their space,” he said.

Respicio said he was instructed by the governor to give Customs “all access to go everywhere and anywhere in the yard.”

“To look for drugs (and) to look for invasive species,” said Respicio. “We’re even working together to harden our borders. We’re requiring vessel operators from Rota to have notice of arrivals to the harbor master and to Customs, and that those vessels are inspected (in order) to come here.”

According to Respicio, the Port Authority is looking at all its properties to ensure they are being fully utilized.

“We’re making our properties work for the people of Guam,” said Respicio.

Governor: Improvements benefit the island

During the ceremony, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said that, by providing the necessary resources for these agencies, the people of Guam will be the ones to see the benefits.

“We need to do everything that we can to give the resources that our people need … in the form of the front-line employees that do make the goods and services continue to be distributed to our island,” she said.

“We depend on you to make sure that the goods and services that are delivered are safe, and free of invasive species,” said Leon Guerrero. “And making sure that they get to our businesses, retailers and construction companies so that they can continue their work to improve the industries and the trades and our economy.”