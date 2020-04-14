Customs letter: PPE 'may be confiscated'

"You are hereby notified that any of the above listed items is subject to the control, restriction, and regulatory power of DPHSS and may be confiscated."

That sentence appears in a new Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency form being sent to local businesses, which is drawing the ire of local businessmen like Leroy Moore, president of Unitek Environmental Guam.

"This is no different than the government coming to your home and stating they need it for coronavirus efforts and taking your home," Moore said.

The CQA form states that under Chapter 73 of Title 5, Guam Code Annotated, and "under the authority of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services in the exercise of its public health emergency powers, outlined in Chapter 19 of Title 10, Guam Code Annotated, require the afﬁrmative declaration of any importation of In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Medical Devices and Supplies, Anti-Toxins, Serums, Vaccines, Immunizing Agents, Antibiotics, other Pharmaceutical Agents and/or Ventilators."

"The exercise of this authority is imperative due to the need to ration supplies for the purpose of responding to the public health emergency, as well as, to prevent the importation of counterfeit items," the letter states.

Moore said Customs has always required businesses to declare the items being shipped in.

"But now they're specifically targeting shipments and saying they can confiscate them," he said. "They're seizing a legitimate product that you are shipping under the guise of 'the government needs it.'"

Moore said many people and businesses are more than happy to help the local government respond to the epidemic. Many individuals and businesses have donated items including gloves, face shields, masks, cleaning supplies, electronic equipment and more in the past month.

'What's the difference'

He said the government is basically saying they can take these items, adding there's no indication of compensation for the items they're confiscating.

"They're saying, 'We don't have enough, we're taking yours,'" he said. "What's the difference between that and confiscating the money in your bank account because they need it?"

He added, "They could add money to (the list), and take it out of your bank account – (but) it's against the law."

Unitek is a consulting and service firm that provides services dealing with hazardous materials and the environment.

"I'm in the hazardous waste business, so the very same supplies and PPE that the government wants, I also want, need and use to perform our work," Moore said. "So in effect, when the government seizes my personal protection equipment that I need to be able to do my job, they've essentially put me out of business."

He said if a family member off island sends a box of N95 masks to a resident via Federal Express, "you have to declare it and the government takes it."