One hundred twenty-three officers with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency have spent the week protecting the island’s borders, but with one less officer by their side.

“Renie has been with the agency for over six years,” said CQA Director Ike Peredo.

Customs officer Renie Tumanda, 45, died Sept. 25. He was the island’s 41st COVID-related death.

Peredo said the agency plans to give Tumanda full law enforcement honors and recognize him for his service on Oct. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home.

Tumanda had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sept. 10 at the Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred to Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center.

It’s unclear if Tumanda contracted the virus while on the job.

However, Peredo confirmed that Tumanda was one of the six officers assigned to the Port Authority of Guam who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The officers are mourning right now because of the loss of our fellow officer,” Peredo said. “We just got to move on, keeping in mind that this is our job and what we do is a risk in our job because we are always out there with the first line of defense. And they understand that.”

Department of Public Health and Social Services is investigating the case, including contact tracing, he said.

Now, the agency director is making sure others on his staff stay protected.

“I know there has been a lot of stress out there as we have been working this pandemic for the last seven months now. We just got to take it seriously and continue to move on,” he said. “I just got to make sure I provide the resources and supplies they need, make sure the office is safe to work, and making sure the officers sanitize, making sure the officers properly wear their mask, practice social distancing, and that’s what it takes.”

He said the five other officers who tested positive have since recovered, and at least two of them are awaiting clearance from Public Health to return to work.

“We have to understand that this COVID virus is serious, and that we should take it seriously and take whatever precautions that we need,” he said.