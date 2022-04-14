The Department of Administration expects to begin paying $3 million in retroactive hazard duty pay to Customs officers by April 22, according to Ike Peredo, director of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

The payments will be made in lump sums broken down by years owed, according to discussions Wednesday during an oversight hearing of CQA officials and lawmakers.

Public Law 33-195, enacted in December 2016, authorized hazard pay differential for Guam Customs officers and employees of certain other agencies if they are identified as direct exposure personnel, and only upon exposure. Identification is to be handled in conjunction with the agencies and DOA.

However, disagreements over validation have stalled payments to Customs officers.

According to Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the committee on border protection and maritime transport, more than $2.9 million in retroactive hazard pay was owed to CQA between fiscal years 2017 and 2021, based on correspondence she received in 2021.

The fiscal 2022 budget law appropriated $3 million to CQA for the payout of retroactive hazard duty pay. The budget act further amended existing law by requiring the agency to identify employees eligible for hazard pay within a table of organization and equipment. The hazard pay appropriation authorized by the budget law would take effect once the table was adopted and would apply retroactively to the enactment of P.L. 33-195.

Peredo said CQA has been collaborating with DOA to provide accurate information for hazard payments.

The current budget law also affords hazard pay moving forward. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero incorporated funding for hazard pay into her executive budge request, according to Peredo.

CQA also received $3.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan. About $1.9 million has been accounted for to date. About $310,000 was used to pay COVID-19 differential. The remaining $1.6 million is to be expended on Customs trainees. The agency is looking at about 30 recruits.

CQA is working with the Bureau of Budget and Management Research on a plan to spend the remaining $1.5 million in ARP funds.

According to CQA acting Administrative Services Officer Pilar Carbullido, the agency is hoping to use the balance for promotions, bring down a portion of their outstanding rent at the airport, and for supplies and equipment for the recruits.

Spending questions

Sen. Joanne Brown questioned the use of ARP funds for promotions.

"I understand if your employees have been going without promotions for some time, but why is it during this time that's so critical – when you don't have enough money to exist on your own with regards to your revenue stream – that you're prioritizing spending more money, knowing that the federal money is temporary?" Brown said.

Peredo said CQA has communicated with the governor's office about identifying funds for promotions.

"It's time for us to open our eyes and provide this incentive for employees. Of course, we're going through attritions, and we're looking at that as a saving clause," the director said.

Carbullido stated they will use their local appropriations for promotions in fiscal 2022 but are looking at the use of ARP funds to cover any difference in costs.

"From that, in 2023, that's where we're looking at the cost impact, or we're working with BBMR in looking at the projects, looking at the cost impact. So yes, we are using ARP for the difference for the promotions," Carbullido said.