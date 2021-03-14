Customs seeks extension for satellite facility deadline

A pending satellite Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency facility in Piti may cost about $10 million. While the agency is seeking financial assistance to construct the facility, unless Guam law is amended the property for the facility will revert to the government of Guam in July, creating a looming concern for the agency.

Enacted in July 2018, Public Law 34-112 granted Guam Customs jurisdiction over property in Piti to develop a satellite inspection, holding and secured facility, with the condition that the facility would be constructed in three years or the property would return to GovGuam.

It's now nearly three years later, and no facility is in place. Bill 58-36 proposes to extend that deadline, and grant Guam Customs five more years – for a total of eight – to construct the facility.

A functioning facility would benefit the island in many ways, including helping address the scourge of invasive species and reduce the importation of illegal substances through the seaport, according to the bill.

The agency needs the extension, said Customs Chief Vincent Perez during a public hearing on the bill Thursday.

"I don't think we're going to take the entire amount of time because we're already at the point where we've got a design; we've already met with a lot of the stakeholders; we've cleared the property to a certain extent," he said. "Because of the pandemic, many of the processes in moving forward were impacted. ... Still, we've made much progress."

Guam Customs and the Port Authority of Guam supported the measure during the public hearing.

A Customs inspection facility feasibility study was conducted in collaboration with the Port, as part of the PAG 2020 master plan.

On August 2020, the Department of Public Works engineering division submitted to Guam Customs a two-story building draft design, with a proposed cost estimate of $10 million, according to Customs Director Ike Peredo.

In December 2020, the Port's consultant presented the completed feasibility study and conceptual designs based on the agency's needs and sterile security requirements, he said.

By January, Guam Customs submitted a needs assessment to the Guam State Clearinghouse requesting assistance with identifying grants and other financial assistance with architectural and engineering, and construction costs, according to Peredo.

He said he's also met with the governor about the project, and he was assured that the administration would look into funding mechanisms to assist Guam Customs. The agency is also working with the Guam Economic Development Authority. However, there are no formal sources yet, Peredo said.

"Five years comes and goes very quickly. I think we certainly want to see this project after all these years move forward," said Sen. Joanne Brown, as she asked about more concrete assurances for the construction.

"I hope you keep us apprised because I don't think we're going to get to the end of the road if that's not something that's put in place," she said.