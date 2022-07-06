Several Chinese nationals have been linked to the red boat that was found abandoned on the shore of Tumon Bay last month.

Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo told The Guam Daily Post that several people were located.

Peredo said the agency will send out a news release today with more details.

On June 13, local, federal, and military officials were called after fishermen reported that the boat had been parked in Tumon between the Pacific Islands Club and Pacific Star just before 5 a.m.

The Post confirmed that the vessel came from Rota.

CNMI officials said it was previously registered to a local in Rota, and then sold to a Chinese individual.

The U.S. Coast Guard was the first to respond and concluded there was no rescue needed and no pollution before the case was turned over to the Guam Police Department.

“The vessel was removed as it may pose a safety issue and it is being held and secured for safekeeping pending further development of the incident,” said Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

The red boat has an outboard motor, is named "Horny Hooks" and has the number CM 267 PU.

Wet swim apparel and food and beverage debris were seen near the boat, Post files state.