Several Chinese nationals have been linked to the red boat that was found abandoned on the shore of Tumon Bay last month.

Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo told The Guam Daily Post that several people have been located.

Specifics about the case have not been made public.

Peredo said the "illegal entrants" left the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands without departure clearance from CNMI authorities.

The issue poses possible national security and public health risks, he added.

Over the past two months, Peredo said local and federal authorities have seen a growing number of People’s Republic of China nationals who were conditionally allowed in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and who apparently snuck into Guam by boat.

“Guam Customs is specifically concerned about those PRC nationals who arrive in Guam from the CNMI and flee into the jungle to avoid detection,” Peredo said.

“Customs expresses grave concern about these illegal entrants due to concerns regarding the military buildup and Department of Defense assets on military bases and their exposure to PRC collection of military intelligence ... terrorism, public health concerns, other biosecurity issues, human trafficking, forced or undocumented labor, illegal gambling and more.”

Peredo did not disclose other related incidents.

Red boat

On June 13, local, federal and military officials were called after fishermen reported a red boat with an outboard motor abandoned in Tumon between the Pacific Islands Club and Pacific Star Resort & Spa just before 5 a.m.

The Post confirmed that the vessel came from Rota.

CNMI officials said it was previously registered to a resident of Rota, and then sold to a Chinese individual.

The Guam Police Department secured the boat “for safekeeping pending further development of the incident,” said GPD's spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

The red boat is named "Horny Hooks" and has the number CM 267 PU.

Wet swim apparel and food and beverage debris were seen near the abandoned boat, Post files state.

The public is asked to report illegal entry sightings to Guam Customs at 671-642-8071/2.