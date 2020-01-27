The Department of Revenue and Taxation and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency are looking at ways to improve tax collection on imports.

Guam assesses a 4% use tax on incoming cargo, with certain exceptions in law.

Of $1.6 billion worth of air cargo that flowed into Guam, only $136,000 worth of use tax was collected in 2018, according to an audit from the Office of Public Accountability. Based on the assessment rate, Guam could have collected as much as $65.5 million without considering exemptions, the audit found.

Customs is tasked with assessing incoming cargo for purposes of the use tax.

Response

In response to the audit, Rev and Tax stated it was coordinating with Customs to further train managerial staff who would then train their employees on a regular basis.

Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit Shimizu acknowledged longstanding concerns with Guam use tax and the critical role of the OPA. The current findings were similar to prior audits, she said. The recent audit refers to reports released in 2014 and 2015, which, among other things, highlight the need for better record-keeping and internal controls.