The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency feels the island's laws need to be strengthened to address the ongoing issue of Chinese nationals arriving by boat illegally from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

On Monday, several senators posed questions regarding the illegal entries to Customs officers during the agency's budget hearing at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

The panel of agency employees, led by Director Ike Peredo, requested about $19 million for fiscal year 2024, but after their presentation was complete, budget committee Chair Sen. Joe San Agustin discussed the agency's responsibility in responding to the illegal arrivals.

"Every time that somebody comes to Guam, ... you guys have to inspect. Why isn't (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) doing that? I mean, I can understand that you're inspecting for goods, but you don't have any control of people coming," said San Agustin.

"I just need to know if we need to change the law," the budget chair added.

Sen. Roy Quinata also pressed the issue with Customs officers.

"What kind of policy do you guys think we should implement to rectify the situation we have at our border?" Quinata asked.

Peredo said the agency is working to draft legislation with oversight Chair Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas, who also was present at the hearing.

"We have initiated a draft and we'll be working with our chairman within the next couple of months to see what we can do to rectify that concern," Peredo said. "Because, although they're coming from CNMI, what they're doing is they're not actually complying with our laws and we need to strengthen the mandates that we have. ... We need to strengthen our laws."

Officer retention

While Customs doesn't struggle with the problem of recruiting officers, it faces the challenge of retaining officers, who have been known to move to the federal government for higher pay.

The discussion of retaining officers came about when Sen. Telo Taitague was shocked to learn the agency currently has 107 officers.

"This is an emergency for you guys," said Taitague, who confirmed there are no retention incentives in place at the agency.

"If you take a look across the law enforcement spectrum, you'll see differentials for both the Department of Corrections and the Guam Police Department as far as some kind of retention incentive, whereas in the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, we don't have any retention incentives," Customs Chief Vincent Perez told the senator.

The concern was expressed not only by Taitague, but by other senators as well, because Customs is responsible for seizing methamphetamine shipments.

"The majority of drugs that are on this island are not cooked here, ... it's actually brought in. ... So it sounds to me like we've got a bill coming down the pipeline to retain (officers)," said Taitague.