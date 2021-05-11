Cut telecommunications fiber line disrupts internet connection, some services at DRT and other agencies

If you were hoping to check the status of your tax refund online, you'll have to wait a bit.

A cut telecommunications fiber line is impacting various government of Guam agencies' internet connectivity, and with it some services, according to Adelup.

Guam Power Authority cut a major fiber line and the line must be replaced, stated Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokesperson.

"This has impacted internet connectivity throughout GovGuam, including the Department of Revenue and Taxation, which is unable to access their system to issue drivers licenses or check taxpayer accounts," she stated.

Other agencies impacted by the sliced fiber line are:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services

• Department of Administration and General Services Agency

• Department of Land Management

• Adelup

• Bureau of Statistics and Plans

She said Docomo is at the site to fix the line.

There's no timeline for repairs as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.