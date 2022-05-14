For years, the Guam Department of Education has been trapped in a cycle of paying down bills while other bills creep up on the department.

Like many people living paycheck to paycheck, even with federal assistance seen in the last two years, GDOE, at times, ends up in arrears.

It's the ripple effect of several aggravating factors, funding availability and prior-year obligations among them.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez explained the yearly deficit to senators during a budget hearing earlier this week.

“The number fluctuates, but we estimated the average is around $12 million. ... When when we do get cash, we try to pay off the oldest obligations, but that means another vendor gets added to the list. So it's a rolling number of about $12 million,” Fernandez told senators.

In addition, the lack of funds to fully pay the Bonus Retention Incentives Program and merit bonuses pushes the total yearly deficit to around $16 million.

“This goes back to an issue that occurred in 2004 or 2006, where there (were) essentially obligations made, but cash ran out. There were many employees who were eligible, but did not receive what was promised,” Fernandez said.

The Guam Education Board identified the employees who weren’t paid under the bonus and retention program — estimating a $1 million cost. For merit bonuses, GDOE owes employees $3 million.

GDOE just hasn’t had the money to pay.

“The challenge for us is we don’t have the cash to pay for it because we are still operating in a deficit. We do want to pay those out and we are just looking for a solution,” Fernandez said.

While GDOE has received federal funds for pandemic response, there are restrictions on how the money can be used.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Education Stabilization Fund I and II, the American Rescue Plan, and consolidated grants all have stipulations on how the moneys are spent. In some instances, GDOE has to front some of the cash, such as for utilities, before federal money will flow as a reimbursement.

“Our issue right now is just working through the cash flow to pay the utilities and get reimbursed. But yes, essentially, ... the plan is to pay all of our (utility bills) with federal funds this year. But that doesn't mean you won't get a call from GPA saying that we're a little bit late on payment," Fernandez said.

GDOE also fronts the money for the federal third-party financial monitor before reimbursement from the federal government comes in.

Alvarez & Marsal is the current third-party fiduciary overseeing GDOE finances. The cost in late 2019 was $2.5 million per year.

"What we have to do is front those, ... then they reimburse us, which is tough when we don't have the cash. We don't have the cash available always – to make those (upfront) payments, so reimbursing us is great, but we need it right away,” Fernandez said.

But, if GDOE was able to pay off prior-year obligations, the department would be in better financial standing, as GDOE can’t use federal funds to pay prior-year obligations.

“If we were able to pay that off that gets to a much better footing so we’re not playing catch-up (at the beginning of the budget year Oct. 1), so, yes, it would put us in a better position,” Fernandez said.

GDOE submitted a budget request of $268.3 million for fiscal 2023. If senators tack on the prior-year obligations, GDOE would need an additional $16 million. This does not include the money needed to pay for the educators' pay raise announced Wednesday by the governor’s administration.

Raises will cost more than estimated $30M

However, it appears that GDOE may need a lot more than $30 million.

According to the Department of Administration, the pay raises would impact 1,925 employees at GDOE. For teachers alone, DOA estimated a 20% increase would cost $30.4 million.

Throughout the budget hearing, education officials and senators repeatedly threw out that number as an overall cost. However, other items must be factored into the actual cost of the raises:

• 20% in pay raises for administrators.

• 15% in a new "work pay differential" for school principals at all levels.

• 10% in a new "work pay differential" for assistant school principals at all levels.

• Adjustment of base salaries to incorporate the 20% raise into the creation of new educator positions, 92 of which are teacher positions.

• The 1,500 employees who could get raises in the middle of next fiscal year.