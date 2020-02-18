A man accused of driving drunk before he crashed into two cyclists in Dededo on Saturday had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to court documents.

Amon Inek, 55, is charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Guam police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on Saturday along Ysengsong Road near Chalan Batulo.

Investigators said the suspect ran off the roadway and hit the two victims who were traveling on the shoulder of the opposite lane.

Both were taken to the Guam Regional Medical City to be treated.

Both received treatment and care for the injuries they received as a result of the crash, stated Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The pair’s condition has not yet been released.