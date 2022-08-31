D.L. Perez begins work to replace walkway canopy

The home of the Fanihis is getting a makeover in its hallways, as ground was broken Tuesday morning for a walkway canopy replacement at the campus in Yigo.

The effort at D.L. Perez Elementary School was funded through the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to the Guam Department of Education.

“The superintendent prioritizes what projects he wants done on the various schools based on the funding that is provided by the Department of Interior,” said Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations. “That's important and, so, I'm glad that the DOI funding is able to provide the necessary things for our students.”

Ten schools have had canopy replacements using this funding source, Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

“We are provided $1 million a year under DOI funding and, so, these projects have been ongoing since 2017, according to the facilities and maintenance division,” Cruz said.

Those campuses include V.S.A. Benavente Middle School, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School, Marcial Sablan Elementary School and now D.L. Perez Elementary School.

“D.L. Perez is the last school where we are replacing the canopies,” she said. “DLP is the last school with a walkway canopy that is being replaced under the DOI funding.”

The project cost $692,694.23, she said.

CATCON was awarded the contract for the project.

“It's great that we're able to utilize funding to be able to replace much-needed canopies that are basically in disrepair. It is difficult, especially, during the rainy season for our students because they do get wet due to the inclement weather, so it's important to get those canopies repaired especially for our students and in our school community,” Cruz said.