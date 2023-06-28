The enrollment period for individuals to qualify for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, closes Saturday.

The Office of the Governor announced Tuesday in a press release that the extension amounts to three additional days after the initial closing date of June 28, and was requested in response to the "high volume" of applicants.

"The extension will be used as makeup days for those who were unable to apply during the original seven-day period," Adelup stated in the release. "The seven-day period for D-SNAP is a standard duration approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture across the nation during times of crisis. An extension may be granted by the USDA’s Food Nutrition Service depending on the volume of demand for D-SNAP."

Adelup released available hours for the three application sites for the extended period, but advised residents "line cutoff times are subject to the length of the line at each respective location and will be determined on a day-by-day basis."

Locations and times

The sites will be open at the following times:

• Micronesia Mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Guam Premier Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

• Inalåhan Senior Citizens Center: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

"When applying, residents are encouraged to bring items to help them feel comfortable waiting in line, such as portable chairs, umbrellas, snacks and drinks," Adelup advised.

More than 12K applications

As of Sunday, 12,496 applications had been received by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the governor's office. Of this number, 96.4% of applicants not already on SNAP had been approved.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero visited two of the D-SNAP enrollment centers over the weekend and also addressed concerns over why the program was not available in an online platform, her office said.

“While an online method seems more convenient, it does not provide a means for those without power and those without internet capabilities,” the governor stated on her Facebook page. “We thank you all for your patience as we have implemented a way that we feel maximizes the reach of disaster assistance for those not able to go online yet.”

Those who qualified for assistance received an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, or EBT, a type of food assistance card.

Approved D-SNAP applicants may see their benefits within five to seven days, according to the governor's office.

D-SNAP eligibility is based on monthly net income, and was offered as a way for low-income households not already on SNAP to replace food lost as a result of Typhoon Mawar.