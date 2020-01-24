Dad gets 5 years for role in Vegas to Guam meth trade

Anthony Artero held his 2-year-old daughter close and gave her a kiss inside the District Court of Guam before being sentenced to five years in a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Artero pleaded guilty in March 2019 to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

He wiped away tears as he attempted to speak to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood during the hearing.

Instead, he had his defense attorney, Jeffrey Moots, read his letter aloud in the courtroom.

"He has removed himself from the drug community. The drug life is not a pretty one," said Moots, as he read from Artero's letter. "I look at my daughter and she is my reason. I am her father and everything I work hard for is for her."

It was said in court that Artero has been drug-free since his arrest more than two years ago.

Artero asked the court for leniency, as he is the sole provider for his little girl and helps care for his elderly father, who is ill.

The defense requested a 57-month sentence, while the prosecution recommended a 70-month sentence.

The judge, however, decided to go with the U.S. Probation Office's recommendation to sentence Artero to five years in prison.

He will self-surrender at a later date to the U.S. Marshals Service on Guam.

The judge recommended drug treatment while Artero is in prison. The court said he could get one year taken off his sentence if he successfully completes the treatment program.

"Don't give up hope," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "You got to be strong. You can still become a role model to your daughter."

Artero will also serve three years' probation once he gets out of prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro noted that the case involved a large amount of meth.

About 324 grams of meth, which had a street value of $133,400, was intercepted by Customs authorities during the drug bust.

The indictment states that in April 2017, Drug Enforcement Administration investigators received information that Artero had been traveling to Nevada from Guam for two years in order to buy and ship packages of meth to Guam for a person named J.M.

Upon his return to Guam on May 4, 2017, a secondary inspection at the airport was conducted on Artero, which led to authorities discovering that he shipped a package from Nevada to Guam. He was also found in possession of a receipt from a Western Union money remittance showing that he received $3,000 from J.M.

Artero initially denied knowledge of the drugs, but later admitted to traveling to Las Vegas and mailing meth back to Guam, documents state. J.M. paid him $2,500 to travel and promised him $20,000 if he brought back a pound of meth.

Artero told investigators he gambled away the travel expenses, and J.M. had to send him $3,000. He again lost $200 from gambling before he spent the rest of the money to buy drugs, documents state.

He told authorities that he bought the drugs from someone called "Tito,” who then sent the meth to an address on Guam.

It was also said in court that Artero had a 2011 drug possession conviction in the Superior Court.