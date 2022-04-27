Dad: School aide slapped nonverbal, autistic teen

A police report has been filed after the father of a 16-year-old autistic boy received a call from the George Washington High School administration, notifying him that a one-to-one school aide had slapped his son in the face Thursday.

"I was at work and I got a call at 12:11 p.m. from the assistant principal, and he told me there was an incident with my son," said the father, who asked to remain anonymous.

"And he said my son was trying to run away, and the school aide grabbed his backpack while he was running. And then he said my son turned around and slapped the school aide. So the school aide did the same thing also and slapped him."

Although his son looks like a typical teen, he does not speak, the parent said.

"He doesn't talk at all. ... He's a good boy, he doesn't break down, he just listens," the father said, adding later: "He acts half of his age, but he's not that person who if he doesn't get what he wants he'll have a tantrum. He just puts his head down. ... He doesn't give attitude or anything."

When the father arrived home Thursday, he checked on his son.

"I asked him what happened. 'Who slapped you? Who hurt you?' I asked him in Filipino. He just went to the chair, sat down and put his head down. So once he put his head down, I knew something was wrong already. ... He felt upset."

He said his son has been part of the Guam Department of Education special education program since the first grade.

When the child attended P.C. Lujan Elementary School, aides knew how to watch his son without grabbing him, the father said.

During one occasion, when his son had a meltdown, the dad said, "They could've grabbed him, but they are professionally trained how to handle a special child; and after 10 minutes he was OK, he was back to himself."

School aide was new

The father said the one-to-one school aide at George Washington High was new and had not established a relationship with his son.

The aide normally assigned to his son may have resigned, the dad said. "So after that, we have different one-to-one aides," he said.

The father went to the school the day after the incident and, during that visit, the school administration told him the school aide is new.

"Probably he was on a test if he could work with my son, because what they do is once they find someone, they will tell me," the father said.

He said he's noticed changes in his son's behavior since the day of the incident.

He said his son is no longer excited to go to school.

After his son showers, the child would normally get his school uniform ready. That has changed.

"He didn't want to take his uniform and he just sat down again," the dad said.

"Usually, he is running outside to get his shoes, he wants to comb his hair. But this time, it was like, he's sad," the father said.

The boy returned to school Monday and was watched by another school aide.

It's unclear what other actions, if any, were taken following the incident.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez about the incident.

Fernandez initially said GDOE could not respond to questions regarding personnel matters. He subsequently indicated a response was forthcoming.

No comment was received as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.