A Michigan dad has filed a lawsuit against the Hyatt Regency Guam after a portion of his son's finger was cut off while going down a waterslide.

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 15 at the District Court of Guam. It's an action for damages for the bodily injuries that were "caused by the negligence of defendant Hyatt Regency Guam in the design, installation, maintenance and operation of its waterslide and its immediately surrounding premises."

The plaintiff is asking for $2.5 million in general damages, costs for medical care and the lawsuit, and any other relief the court deems suitable.

Scott Allen's family stayed at the Hyatt on July 14, 2020, according to documents filed at the District Court.

While sliding down one of the waterslides, Allen's son "suffered a traumatic amputation of his left hand small finger at the distal interphalangeal joint, which has resulted in a permanent disfigurement."

The lawsuit, which also names Hyatt's insurance company, National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania, argues that the defendant: should have known the waterslides weren't installed properly; knew the slides weren't adequately monitored by lifeguards; failed to provide adequate warning of hazards; failed to inspect the slide to ensure it was safe for intended use; didn't properly instruct patrons on the safe use of the slide; and didn't take adequate measures to supervise and monitor patrons.