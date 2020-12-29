"I love you," Roy Anthony Muna wrote on his message board to his family during his final moments, in his bed at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The 55-year-old spent about 15 days there before he died in early November. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 20.

Muna was on oxygen the entire time and had issues communicating.

"My dad was the 82nd COVID fatality," Savvy Diaz said in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

She recalled her father's struggles trying to communicate how he felt or what he wanted to both the hospital staff and his family.

"(The medical equipment) made it difficult for him to speak," she said.

So Diaz came up with a solution, even if it was only for a brief moment.

"We were able to get a dry-erase board the day before he passed away. He was able to communicate much better," she said.

Roy Anthony Muna Project

Those final moments with her dad inspired Diaz and her family to work with the hospital to create a tool to help other patients.

"This is probably the most heartbreaking experience of my life, in not being able to physically support my dad during a time when he needed us the most," she posted on Facebook. "This is the first of many projects to help make things just a bit more bearable for patients and their loved ones, as well as to assist the amazing medical teams who are sacrificing so much to not only medically attend to patients but to take the place of their caregivers who are not able to be there, and understandably so, to ensure everyone's safety."

On Sunday, she announced through a social media video the launch of the Roy Anthony Muna Project, or RAMP.

"This is to help ease the struggles that COVID-19 patients go through when they are hospitalized, as well as their families and friends, being that they cannot be there physically with them. We wanted to get this in before Christmas, so that these patients are able to communicate a little bit better," she said.

"With these boards, we are hoping it could help the patient communicate to the doctors, the nurses, and their families and friends. On the flip side of the board, we have a non-verbal communication chart where they are able to point or circle items, instead of having to figure out how to communicate what they need, such as water, pillows, just wanting to be comforted or just how they are feeling emotionally."

'A great tool for patients'

Theo Pangelinan, GMH administrative officer, shared the hospital's thanks to Diaz and the family for their thoughtfulness.

"I'm sure that this is going to be a great tool for patients to use to communicate their needs better to our staff and to help improve the care they receive here at the hospital," he said.

For more information about the Roy Anthony Muna Project, email royanthonymunaproject@gmail.com.