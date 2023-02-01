A man charged with murder continues to wait for a formal plea offer from the government.

Troy Ryan Damian appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam in a case where he is charged in the death of Michael Castro.

Damian appeared via Zoom with attorney Joseph Razzano, who said nothing has changed in the case since the defendant and his lawyer were told by the Office of the Attorney General during a November 2022 hearing they would be receiving a plea offer.

"I anticipate we should be resolving this, but the paperwork is just never forthcoming," Razzano told Judge Maria Cenzon.

According to Post files, when the parties met in November, Damian's defense counsel said the terms were resolved, but had yet to be committed to writing.

Cenzon issued a summons for the prosecutor in the case, Leonardo Rapadas, but he did not appear Tuesday morning at the hearing.

Instead, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan appeared and told the court Rapadas would be forwarding the plea agreement to Damian and his counsel this week.

Cenzon, in response, told Razzano that if he does not receive "at least the draft plea agreement or proposed plea agreement," she would issue an order to show cause for Rapadas.

"We need to know what the status is," Cenzon added.

Murder allegations

Damian was charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Castro, who was last seen Oct. 29, 2020.

Damian and co-defendant Nicholas Moore are accused of shooting Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road and placing Castro's body in a drum after he was killed, according to court documents.

According to Post files, Damian went with officers to a remote jungle area in Yigo where Castro's remains were found.

Damian was released from jail on house arrest, but Razzano revealed in the hearing that his client is no longer on house arrest.

It remains unknown whether Damian's deal with the government involves him testifying against Moore at trial.

No trial date has been scheduled for Damian.