One of the men accused in the disappearance and killing of Michael Castro, 27, denied the allegations filed against him in a Superior Court of Guam indictment.

Troy Ryan Damian, 32, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder as a first-degree felony, murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano waived Damian’s right to a speedy trial during an arraignment hearing held before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Razzano told the court that he intends to file a motion for bail modification. Damian is currently being held in prison on $750,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to appear back in court before Judge Maria Cenzon at a later date.

Damian and co-defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore were both indicted by a grand jury on similar charges in connection with Castro’s murder.

Moore has yet to answer the charges in court. He posted $1.1 million bail.

Last month, Damian allegedly bragged to someone who ultimately became a source of information for authorities that he and Moore had killed Castro.

The source recorded a conversation that captured Damian allegedly admitting he shot at Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road, court documents state.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

The prosecution has alleged Castro's body was dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year.

Castro was last seen leaving a friend's residence in Dededo after midnight on Oct. 30, 2020, and said he was meeting friends in Santa Rita.