Damian pleads guilty to lesser charges in Castro murder case

Troy Ryan Damian pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the death of Michael Castro in 2020.

On Wednesday morning, Damian, 38, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea of guilty to charges related to his involvement in the death.

Damian was initially charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Castro, who was last seen Oct. 29, 2020. Damian and codefendant Nicholas Moore were accused of shooting Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road and placing Castro's body in a drum after he was killed, court documents state.

According to Post files, Damian went with officers to a remote jungle area in Yigo where Castro's remains were found.

In the hearing, it was revealed that Damian was pleading guilty to the charges of hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony and disinterring a corpse as a misdemeanor.

For the hindering apprehension charge, Judge Maria Cenzon said Damian "provided or aided in providing transportation, disguise or other means of avoiding discovery or apprehension of Nicholas Wayne Moore" to avoid prosecution for the charge of aggravated murder.

As for the disinterring a corpse charge, Cenzon said Damian "did disinter, remove, conceal or destroy a human corpse or any part thereof, to wit the body of Michael Castro," intentionally and unlawfully.

For both crimes, which according to the plea occurred Oct. 30, 2020, Damian's attorney, Joshua Walsh, "stipulated for the factual basis of the charges," which the prosecution would have been able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt if the case went to trial.

With the plea agreement outlined, Damian would be given a suspended two-year sentence and will be required to cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General in the prosecution of Moore.

The date for Moore's upcoming trial was not indicated at the hearing. However, Post files show Cenzon, in a hearing in March this year, was looking at scheduling a trial in August or September.

Mother present at hearing

Present at Damian's hearing was Castro's mother, Melanie Castro Guerrero, who, prior to Damian pleading guilty, opposed the plea with the understanding Damian would not be serving any time in prison.

However, in response, Cenzon explained Damian has spent time in the Department of Corrections – 106 days – and could be ordered to serve the two years if Damian violates any conditions of his probation.

After being released, Damian was ordered to contact the Probation Office once a week by phone and once a month in person.

In addition, prosecutor Grant Olan explained Damian's sentence may depend on how he cooperates in the prosecution of Moore.

"If he fails to fully cooperate with the government, he could be subject to (serving) up to the two years. That's agreed in the plea agreement," said Olan, who did not indicate whether Damian would necessarily testify at Moore's trial.

Following the explanations, Guerrero stated she wasn't aware Damian had served time and after hearing he had, she did not oppose the plea deal.