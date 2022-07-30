Team project: Inspire and the Guam Dance Community are hosting “Made to Move,” a virtual dance concert organized to support the fight against cancer on the island Sunday.

The free event includes dance workshops, and a freestyle dance showcase along with the premiere of “Made to Move” film, which highlights many dance groups on Guam, according to a release.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Guam Cancer Care in honor of two prominent members of the local dance community, one of them being Noel Santos who passed on because of cancer.

The event will also pay tribute to Dominic Cadiz, another local dancer, as well as to those who gave their time to make “Made to Move” possible.

It started out as a passion project, which began with an original song written, produced, and performed by local artist Jed, the release stated.

Although the event is free, the group will be hosting a fundraiser at Icon nightclub in Tumon through personal donations.

Originally slated for 2020, it was halted by restrictions posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to p.m. July 31 at the Agana Shopping Center.