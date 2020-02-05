Dance fundraiser planned for Taal volcano victims

President of the Batangas and Southern Tagalog Association Marie Cummings said the organization, which operates under the umbrella of the Filipino Community of Guam, has raised more than $20,000 for victims of the Taal Volcano.

She said group members will continue to raise money for the hundreds of thousands of residents who were displaced.

A dance fundraiser will be held on Feb. 27 at Kento's nightclub at the Hyatt Regency Guam from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the door.

Cummings said donations also can be made at National Office Supply in Tamuning and at Time Circle at the Agana Shopping Center.

She said the need for donations continues as more eruptions are expected this month. Hundreds of tremors have been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology as of yesterday.

"Up until now, there is a certainty that they are going to have a big eruption again," she said.

She said the group has also collected money at the Dededo flea market and set up donation boxes at Pay-Less supermarkets.

Members of BASTA will personally bring the aid to the Philippines later this month she said.

"Now that I know what the volcano is capable of, I am really scared for the people there," Cummings said.

223 quakes and possible eruption

According to the volcanology institute's Tuesday update, "activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters tall that drifted southwest."

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 231 tonnes/day on Feb. 3, according to the update. The Taal Volcano Network recorded 223 volcanic earthquakes, including eight low-frequency events and one harmonic tremor that lasted nearly 3 minutes long. These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater.

Officials at the institute urged both local government offices and residents to take precautions.

"Sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores," Institute officials stated.

They also recommend that local officials prohibit entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a 7 kilometer radius from the main crater.

Local government units were "advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest."

"Communities beside active river channels particularly where ash from the main eruption phase has been thickly deposited should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall since the ash can be washed away and form lahars along the channels," officials stated. "Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft."