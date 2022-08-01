Dancers come together to fight cancer through movement

Bella Lanada, now 20 years old, has danced since she was 12, but the virtual dance concert held Sunday at the Agana Shopping Center was more than just moving to the beat. Instead, each step made was a move to fight cancer on island.

Lanada was one of the many talented dancers in the community who worked to be able to put on the the Made to Move dance event, which raised funds for Guam Cancer Care. She said it was all possible through the collaboration of Team Project Inspire and the Guam Dance Community.

The journey of putting together the virtual showcase was a learning experience which took more than a year to complete.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The big difference is creativity, because there's only so much you can do on stage, but there's so much more you can do on film. We learned throughout this experience that performing live is so different from trying to create it in a video," she said. "Getting all the dance community together, the different dance teams to meet up, talk about the project, time for choreography. Filming also took time. We had a lot of shoots that lasted 12 hours."

It was all worth the effort, she said, as the group is doing more than raising money to fight cancer. It's also inspiring youth to put on their dance shoes.

"To inspire more kids and to let them know that the dance community is still alive and that we came together this past year just to do what we love to do and to inspire them to continue to do it with us," Lanada said. "I would say it's beneficial for kids because, not only is it a fun way to stay fit and get your daily exercise, but also it's a great way to express yourself. Dance can definitely be an outlet, there's so many genres."

Lanada said taking part in the event helped her grow and mature as a young adult.

"It helped me a lot, I can say these guys bred me to be able to take on leadership and responsibilities. It taught me that not everyone is going to see eye to eye, but if we just help each other out then we can grow together over time," she said.

The virtual concert is one of several ways the GDC has given back to the community, while also helping to honor one of its own.

"GDC has always been a part of helping the community, we have done charity events, bell ringing and we've tried to set up events like picking up trash in the community. I guess being able to help Guam Cancer Care is not just a personal story for us, but it's nice because the island has been affected so much by people afflicted with cancer, it's great to give back and show them we can do what we love and help the community," she said.

For Lanada, the event was her chance to honor her mentor, a well-known dancer and choreographer who brought together the dance community - Noel Santos Jr.

Santos died of cancer in 2018.

"Its just nice that we can give back to him through this concert and help other families," Lanada said. "This was our way to bring us back together after COVID-19, but also pay a tribute to him because we weren't able to do that before."

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Guam Cancer Care in honor of Santos and a second prominent member of the local dance community, Dominick Cadiz, who also died of cancer.

The event included dance workshops and a freestyle dance showcase, along with the premiere of the film “Made to Move," which highlighted many dance groups on Guam, the dance community said in a press release.