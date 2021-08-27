DanzJazz Entertainment Company and Dance Studio is postponing its highly anticipated concert due to the latest executive order and rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, the company stated in a press release.

The DanzJazz Dance Concert was scheduled for Aug. 28. It will be rescheduled to a later date when current virus surge eases. An updated concert schedule will be posted on DanzJazz social media platforms once the new date is determined.

To learn more about the studio and upcoming events, visit danzjazz.com.