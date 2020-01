Sophomore Health Sciences major, Daraven Perez, of Hagåtña, was among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 President's List.

The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average for the semester. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.