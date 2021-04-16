Kehani P. Mendiola, a public administration and criminal justice double major, is the 19th University of Guam student to earn the Truman Scholarship.

Mendiola is one of 62 students selected as 2021 Truman scholars.

“This is a monumental achievement for myself, my family and my community,” Mendiola said. “I believe that public service is about bringing people together and working in the spirit of inafa’maolek — a lesson that our island and culture has instilled in me from a young age. I hope to inspire all of our people to dream big and take action.”

Mendiola graduated from Southern High School and holds two associate degrees from Guam Community College. Along with pursuing a double major at UOG, she works as a teaching assistant to associate professor Ron McNinch who encouraged her to apply for the scholarship.

The Truman Scholarship is the premier graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the United States, granting recipients up to $30,000 toward their graduate studies, priority admission at premier institutions, and significant opportunities for federal internships and professional development.

The Truman Scholarship Foundation, in tribute to the 33rd U.S. president, Harry S. Truman, and his legacy of public service, selects recipients based on demonstrated leadership potential, commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector, and academic excellence.

The 2021 scholars were selected from a record number of 845 applicants nominated by 328 colleges and universities.

John J. Rivera, the Truman faculty representative at the University of Guam, said it was a milestone year for the University of Guam in the competition. It was the first time Guam submitted a full roster of four nominations, and all were selected as four of the 193 Truman Scholar finalists. The other finalists from the University of Guam were Muturwan Choay, Nolan Flores and Aria Palaganas.

“Kehani is a true inspiration to all of our young leaders and emblazons a profound message: Greatness starts with simply believing in yourself and sometimes just having the courage to try,” Rivera said. “And, in daring to journey, you will then grow, discover, and dream in ways you never imagined.”

Past Truman scholars from the University of Guam:

• Athena McNinch – 2017

• Rebecca Casimbon – 2015

• Jose Salas Cruz, Jr. – 2009

• Elvira Manglona – 2007

• Sahara June Defensor – 2006

• JakinDee M. Aguon-Perez – 2005

• Donna L. Gomez – 2001

• Mary Grace Mendoza-Lapid – 2000

• Willian B. Cruz-Jones – 2004

• Gena A. Rojas – 2002

• Jesse T. San Nicolas – 1990

• Duane M. George – 1989

• Demian M. Fitzgerald – 1988

• Leilana V. Lujan – 1986

• John Jerry Ignacio – 1985

• Marie T. Deloso – 1983

• Maria Nancy V. Guhit – 1979

• Joaquin V. Leon Guerrero – 1978