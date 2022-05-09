'Dark and dangerous': GEC commissioners wary of night safety at Dededo voting site

Members of the Guam Election Commission on Thursday night raised concerns about the safety of voting at night at Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School in Dededo, but in the end, they said GEC will ensure the site has ample lighting and security for the 2022 elections.

"It's so dark and dangerous," said GEC Chair Alice Taijeron.

Commissioner Joe Mafnas shared the same concern about how "very dark" the area could get at night and that GEC had to rent spotlights to ensure the safety of voters, poll workers and the general public during previous elections.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Taijeron and other commissioners asked GEC counsel Geri Diaz to look into whether there's anything in Guam law that prohibits GEC from conducting voting at nongovernment areas, in preparation for the 2024 elections, since they said it's now too close to the 2022 elections to change a voting site.

"Is there anything wrong with going to a private school that would open their doors or charge us rent for it? Is there anything wrong going to a gym that's air-conditioned?" she asked.

Commissioners also suggested contacting Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and asking whether she could host a town hall meeting with residents, to get their pulse on an alternative voting site for next election year to replace Benavente Middle School.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said changing the polling site at this time could create confusion not only among the voters but also precinct officials but she said GEC will make sure there's police presence and light to secure and light up the area on election night.

The commission has asked the Guam Police Department for security during the elections.

There are a total of 22 polling sites throughout the island: There's one polling site for 17 of the 19 villages. There are two polling sites in Yigo. Dededo has three, including Benavente Middle School, Liguan Elementary School and Okkodo High School.

Voting during the Aug. 27 primary election and Nov. 8 general election is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There's also going to be early voting for the primary election starting July 28 as well as early voting for the general election. GEC intends to award the early voting site contract to Westin Resort Guam and actual contract award would be before the end of the month if there is no procurement protest.