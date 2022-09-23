Dark web drug deals easier than 'back alley’

A guest speaker for the Pacific Judicial Council Biennial Conference walked members of Guam's legal community through how much easier drug trafficking has become.

On Thursday morning, Paul Hemesath, a member of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team with the Department of Justice, demonstrated to members of the Guam Bar Association the ease of access a person now has when it comes to illegally purchasing drugs and firearms, and how criminals engage in illegal activity on the dark web.

Hemesath emphasized, in particular, the danger comes from buyers and sellers having a much easier time remaining anonymous on the dark web.

"The analogy I used sometimes is that if I were to steal the Mona Lisa, how would I sell it? Well, the answer is the dark web. In what's an anonymous buyer with an anonymous seller, and it provides anonymous method of payment. And if there is some method for which some shipping crate is disguised as something else ... you've got a pretty good deal," he said, before adding how this idea plays into his thoughts on the future.

"This is better than any back alley, any airport locker, drop box, anything that you can imagine, because it really utilizes all of the protective logical methods that have been developed, and there will be more that are developed – it's going to keep on top of these things," Hemesath further explained. "But this is what I'm worried about with regard to the drug distribution over the next five to 10 years."

He concluded that, despite it not being considered an "epidemic," he thinks there is no reason why drug dealers on Guam would not start looking into other ways to use the dark web.

"I argue that if it is this direct, if it is free from the eyes of law enforcement, and it's easier, frankly, than just walking down the street – which it is – why wouldn't not only users but local drug dealers utilize this method in order to prepare or expand their supplies and what they can sell to other people within that particular jurisdiction?" Hemesath said.