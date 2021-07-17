Data: Asians have highest vaccination rates on Guam

Certain ethnic groups must stand and be counted in the fight against COVID-19, according to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services

Data also shows that unvaccinated individuals are at the greatest risk of spreading COVID-19, severe illness and death, said Public Health Director Art San Agustin.

Guam aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its adult population against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to achieve “population immunity.” Population immunity is the protection a community gains against an infectious disease when a high proportion of the population is immune to the disease, either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

This year, 92% of COVID-19 cases and all COVID-19-related deaths were among unvaccinated people on Guam, Public Health stated.

The island’s current vaccination rate has reduced the number of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, but more needs to be done, officials have said.

According to DPHSS vaccination data, Asian groups on Guam have higher vaccination rates.

• 73% of Koreans are vaccinated;

• 72% of Chinese are vaccinated;

• 71% of Filipinos, the second-largest ethnic group on Guam at 29% of the population, are vaccinated; and

• 56% of Japanese are vaccinated.

Pacific Islanders lagged in COVID-19 vaccination, according to Public Health data:

• 43%, or less than half, of CHamoru people are fully vaccinated, but they are the largest ethnic group on Guam;

• 30% of Chuukese are fully vaccinated;

• 64% of Yapese are fully vaccinated;

• 48% of Palauans are fully vaccinated;

• 39% of Pohnpeians are fully vaccinated;

• 41% of Kosraeans are fully vaccinated; and

• 34% of Marshallese are are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination data as of July 14, 2021, show that Guam is doing well in vaccinating those who are more than 50 years old. Data shows the rate of full COVID-19 vaccination in the following age groups:

• 80% of people ages 50-74;

• 72% of those ages 40-49;

• 69% of those over age 75;

• 57% of those ages 30-39;

• 52% of people ages 18-29;

• 39% of youth ages 12-17.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 290 tests performed on July 15.