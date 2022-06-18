Mary Grace Delin Jacot testified in court that she is innocent of the allegations her mother made against her last month.

“I never have assaulted my mom,” said Jacot.

Jacot was on the witness stand during an evidentiary hearing Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez, Jacot said, “to prove my innocence to the judge that I didn’t assault my mom.”

Her mother, 83-year-old Maria Lourdes Marzan Delin, wants the court to grant a permanent restraining order after alleging that her daughter abused her inside her home.

Jacot’s attorney, Anthony Perez, asked Jacot about her relationship history with her mother.

Jacot told the court she cared for her mother after her father died in 2006.

Jacot was emotional at times on the witness stand and testified that she was given the title to the home her mother resides in and pays the mortgage and utilities.

Delin alleged that on May 10, her daughter physically abused her and tried to force her out of her home of 40 years in Liguan Terrace, Dededo.

Jacot contends it was her mother who assaulted her.

Jacot is scheduled to testify about the alleged incident when the hearing continues June 22.

Guam police officers took Jacot into custody the day of the alleged abuse but were later advised by prosecutors to release her, Post files state.

The Attorney General's Office said it is reviewing the incident.

Jacot is a 2018 Businesswoman of the Year awardee and CEO of SET Pacific Inc.

The court has since ordered Jacot to have no contact and to stay away from her mother until the case is resolved.