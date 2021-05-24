Daughter of Guam earns aeronautical degree, pilot certification

NEW PILOT: Isa Camacho recently graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with degrees in aeronautical science and homeland security. She is now a certified pilot, according to her family. Her parents, Pauline Camacho and Robert Camacho, and sibling, Ria Camacho, encourage the new graduate to keep pursuing her dreams and reaching for the stars. Photo courtesy of the Camacho family
