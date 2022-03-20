A Guam daughter is the first woman from the region - the Marianas and Micronesia - to graduate from the grueling challenge of the U.S. Army Ranger School.

Capt. Ayn Charfauros is the 100th female - and the only woman in her class - to graduate from the school in Fort Benning, Georgia.

What started as something to push herself to the next level, became a shot at redemption for this University of Guam graduate. And it came with the added satisfaction that her efforts helped motivate others to push through some of the toughest physical and mental challenges and then successfully complete Army Ranger School.

A graduation ceremony was held March 11 at Fort Benning.

Ranger School is one of the most grueling courses in the Army. The eight-week assessment and selection tests soldiers physically and psychologically.

Charfauros is the daughter of George and Diana Charfauros of Malesso'.

She graduated from Guam High School and went straight into the ROTC program at UOG. She commissioned in May 2016 and started her Army career as part of the Medical Service Corps.

Her job doesn’t include combat, so Ranger School wasn’t part of her long-term Army career plans. The opportunity arose when she returned from a deployment.

“I like to challenge myself and seeing the pre-Ranger program catalyzed my decision,” she said.

She didn’t make it all the way through on her first attempt at the school.

“Going back this second time I thought to myself, 'I already committed to it and I’m not a quitter,'” Charfauros said. Her mantra, “I haven’t failed until I quit,” pushed her forward.

“So me getting dropped from Ranger School the first time was not a failure. The only time I would have considered it a failure is if I didn’t go back because that’s me quitting on myself,” she said.

Two years later, she went back and was one among 350 in her class. Of those, she said, were five or six females. By graduation the class had dropped to about 120 people, of whom she was the only woman.

She said while she’s proud of being a woman who completed the program, what she appreciated was the fact that all the soldiers have to meet the same standards, regardless of gender.

“After a few weeks in Ranger School, you kind of forget that you’re a female. I blended in a lot with the guys there because everybody is working toward a common goal to complete the mission,” she said. “And also you’re in the most broken-down state of your being a human so you’re working on survival.”

She said at that level “everybody has the same needs, everybody is really hungry, everybody is really tired and all sharing that common misery.”

“In that (stage), you forget about being a female. And it made me (come) more in tune with being a team member,” she said.

For this petite 5-foot-tall Guam girl, who at one point during the course weighed in at 95 pounds, it wasn’t easy but it made her successful completion all the sweeter.

And not just for herself, but because she was also able to help motivate others.

A mountain of a challenge, literally

Rucking is one of the physical challenges soldiers endure.

“To begin with, I was the smallest person there in Ranger School in a long time. … And you put me next to an average male at 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 200 pounds," Charfauros said.

“And I’m having to carry the same amount of weight that they are for the same distance."

The mountain phase is probably one of the most demanding phases. The soldiers carry a bag that’s at least 75 pounds over mountainous terrain over 6 to 10 kilometers a day.

And certain roles require extra supplies be added to their ruck.

“For instance, I was chosen to be the (radiotelephone operator) and (squad leader) multiple times … and the ruck would get up to - you’re adding a radio to it - so anywhere from 25 to 30 pounds added to that base weight,” she said.

“A lot of the guys were telling me ‘You know, I was feeling sorry for myself, and then I see you carrying this radio and you’re basically (carrying) your weight up this mountain and you’re doing the same amount we have … and you’re this little 5 feet tall female … so we just stopped feeling sorry for ourselves when we saw you,’” she said.

“What Ranger School teaches you is how are you going to be a leader. How are you going to motivate yourself and motivate others under the worst conditions," she said. “You find out who you truly are in that time. And you mostly learn more about yourself than anything.”