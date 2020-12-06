Jennifer M. Romero, a former student and graduate of Cathedral Grade School and St. John’s School, has been nominated to serve as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas recommended Romero to president-elect Joe Biden and his transition team for presidential appointments.

"We are proud to recommend for nomination Jennifer M. Romero for an Assistant Secretary position in the Department of the Interior," San Nicolas stated. "Romero's deep Senate, House, and Executive Branch experience coupled with her Guam upbringing and territory perspective is an invaluable resource for the country and our region. It is an honor to recommend this accomplished daughter of Guam to serve her people and country.”

Romero is no stranger to the U.S. having previously served as an advisor for Interior’s Native Hawaiian Affairs, according to documents presented to the transition committee.

Her legislative experience includes serving as counsel to Indian Affairs for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Natural Resources and counsel to the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs with the Committee on Natural Resources. She currently works with the Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs as the Democratic staff director and chief counsel.

Romero was raised in Tamuning. Her family includes her parents, Dr. Francisco and Regina Romero, and older brother, Darrell, who attended Father Duenas Memorial School and raised his two children on the island, the congressman stated. Dr. Francisco Romero was the first pediatric dentist to practice full time on Guam.

San Nicolas said he will continue to evaluate appointment opportunities in the upcoming days and make recommendations to the incoming administration.