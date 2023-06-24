Michelle Iriarte, 9 months pregnant, stood in line outside Guam Premier Outlets on Friday, bearing the heat of the early morning sun so that her family of three might get much-needed food assistance after Typhoon Mawar.

“Well, during the typhoon, I have a lot of food and I have kids and I just trashed the food because they were getting bad in the fridge,” Iriarte said. "So I need at least something to help."

The line outside GPO moved quickly on Day 2 of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

After the storm, Iriarte had roughly three trash bags full of food to discard – roughly $500 worth, she said.

“It’s only three of us, but we were getting a lot of food because of the typhoon, but we didn’t know it was going to get bad because the (power) was off,” she said.

While the Dededo resident now has power, her fridge remains empty.

“We are still trying to look for help,” Iriarte explained. "I want to spend it on whatever we can eat and what my kids want since we already threw a lot of food and it’s wasted. Right now, to have money, we have to call our family in the states to help us. ... I hope to qualify here today."

'We just need something'

The Iriarte family wasn't the only one to stock up before the storm.

Jason, a Dededo resident who asked to be identified by his first name only, said his family of three spent roughly $300 on food before the typhoon hit.

“We refilled before the typhoon because we thought we were going to just cook whatever we had in the fridge. ... Then, after that, we were worrying about the power, that it might go off, and it did. So we just cooked whatever we could, but it was hard because we had an electric stove,” he said.

"We just need something, even if it’s just a little. ... We had a lot of meats that we didn’t really touch. ... We tried to keep it cold and buy ice when we could. ... It was hard to find ice. We just tried to cook up whatever we could and by the third and fourth day it was already not good.”

Although the family had a generator, he said it broke down during the storm.

He said he and his wife were hopeful they would qualify for D-SNAP.

“Yesterday we came by because it said they closed at 8 p.m., but by the time we got here at around 5:45, almost 6 p.m., the guards were already telling us it was closed,” he said.

He and his wife were happy the assistance was made available to families like theirs.

If he does qualify for D-SNAP, Jason said, he wouldn't be rushing out to the grocery stores just yet.

“We will just wait. ... We’ll just try to go slowly because also the power keeps fluctuating and ... maybe our fridge may go down,” he said. "We will just go day by day, maybe two days max, and just see."

'We held out for as long as we could'

Jessica Cripe, a Barrigada resident with a family of three who had about $400 worth of food to throw out, said watching it end up in the dumpster was harder than she thought it would be.

“We held out for as long as we could,” Cripe said. "We actually still don’t have power, but my neighbor was running a generator so we held out, but the gas prices were just too much. So when we finally decided to pull the plug, I thought I was ready, but then seeing we had like three trash bags full that we had to throw away, it’s like a part of you is just really sick about it because it’s wasting food."

Cripe said the government was kind in offering the assistance to families like hers.

“It’s really sweet. I am hoping that everybody can take advantage of it. It’s kind of difficult. The process of everything getting assistance is always kind of hard, but I think they are doing their best to make it available to everyone,” Cripe said.

If she does qualify, Cripe said, she would wait to spend the assistance.

“We’re probably going to wait until we get power back because we had to throw out things that you keep, like ketchup and condiments and things that you keep full,” she said. "So we probably won’t spend any of it. We are not even living at our house because it’s so moldy and there’s no power there. So we will probably wait until I have a fridge to put stuff in."