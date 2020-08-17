Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration have taken the lead in identifying a white substance that was confiscated during a drug raid in Mongmong last month.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the substance is being tested at an off-island laboratory. There is no word on when the tests will be completed.

On July 22, police discovered the unknown substance after executing a search warrant in a drug investigation at Taitano Apartments along Roy T. Damian Street in Mongmong.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 31; Pierson Key Cruz, 26; Uriah Cruz Kuper, 21; and Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 29, were arrested on drug possession charges following the raid at Chandler's apartment.

Rosal and Chandler remain in prison, while Cruz and Kuper were released the day after their arrests.

According to court documents, authorities found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and a container with residue, a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powder substance.

The four allegedly admitted to officers that they had met to smoke meth.