DEA seizes 3 pounds of meth

Federal law enforcement seized more than 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine this week and took one man into custody.

The drugs were discovered in a mail package and in a dog food bag at a Yigo home during a raid.

In a package addressed to a Yigo home, Drug Enforcement Administration agents discovered approximately 470 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Agents replaced the drugs with a sham product, and wired the package with a GPS tracking device and a breaching device to alert them once the package was opened.

Through surveillance, agents watched as a man entered the post office to pick up the package and drive to a home on Abanbang Loop in Yigo.

Authorities watched as Ricky James Jr. Salas Santos drove around the neighborhood block in a loop before returning to the residence and entering the home carrying the package.

A few minutes later he was seen approaching a fire pit containing a 55-gallon barrel then exiting the house to get back into his truck where he was stopped by federal agents, the federal complaint states.

The breaching device and the packaging were found discarded in the 55-gallon barrel and the contents of the package were discovered scattered on a bed in the home.

When interviewed, Santos allegedly claimed he knew nothing about the package.

When asked why he drove around the neighborhood in a loop before going to the house, Santos allegedly said he intended to shoot chickens.

Court documents state he did not wish to answer any additional questions.

In a search executed at the home, agents discovered 1,191 grams, or nearly 2.6 pounds, of methamphetamine concealed in a bag of Cesar dog food, the complaint states.

Santos was arrested and charged in a federal complaint with attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

He remains in federal custody, awaiting another hearing on Sept. 1.