A standoff in Saipan ended around 2:45 a.m. Thursday with local and federal law enforcement breaching the suspect’s home.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dre Pangelinan said, upon entrance, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers.

“Officers returned fire and managed to neutralize the threat,” said Pangelinan.

The suspect is dead.

Pangelinan said a woman, believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, also died “due to the nature of the situation.”

The suspect had fired at law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon in Afetna, Saipan, when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

The individual then took the woman hostage. Video showed him holding her at gunpoint while walking from the Afetna Supermarket to his residence in San Antonio.

For more than 36 hours, law enforcement had tried to negotiate with the suspect, who barricaded himself inside the home and fired multiple rounds during the standoff, making demands for food.

Federal partners, CNMI Department of Public Safety Internal Affairs and the Criminal Investigative Bureau are conducting an investigation of the incident, said Pangelinan.