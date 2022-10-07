Deadline extended to complete new medical action plan

A memorandum between the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Office of the Governor has been updated to reflect a no-cost extension in the use of grant funding awarded to support the development of a Medical and Public Health Services Action Plan.

This is the project that should ultimately inform the completion of a Medical Health Care Campus Master Plan, an initiative that has promised to build a new campus that includes a public hospital and other health care facilities and programs, such as those specifically for veterans.

GEDA Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola said the updated memorandum was signed Wednesday, and that the extension is set to expire Dec. 31.

About $1.76 million in federal grant funding was awarded for the project, according to GEDA documents. Funding was awarded to the Office of the Governor, while GEDA is the subrecipient.

The development of a new medical campus has been a chief project for the governor's administration.

Cost estimates have gone up to about $800 million for a new hospital alone.

In May 2021, GEDA tasked consultant Matrix Design Group with preparing the Medical and Public Health Services Action Plan. The performance period was initially slated to end Aug. 30. Meanwhile, the subaward period for the grant was initially slated to end Aug 31.

Some deliverables for the project have been published already, including funding and underwriting strategy proposals.

"Some of the pending pieces are pending information from (the Department of Public Health and Social Services), we're also pending information from the military. And so certain items aren't quite there yet. Because we were still pending information, we needed to extend the duration of the funding. It's called a no-cost extension," Mendiola told the Guam Daily Post.

As the name implies, the extension will not include any additional expenses, just more time to complete the task.

"We're hopeful by the end of the year (for additional information and the final plan). But having said that, our plan is to release pieces that are complete as they are completed, ... the local information we probably will get quicker, and then the military information, that's kind of a moving target," Mendiola said.

Among the task orders in progress are review meetings, which require GEDA and Matrix to conduct regular meetings with the governor and lieutenant governor to keep them apprised of the project's status and any pitfalls that may have been encountered. There is also a requirement to plan review meetings with relevant stakeholders throughout the process.