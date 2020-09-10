The governor has until tomorrow, Sept. 11, to either sign, veto or allow the budget bill passed by the Legislature to lapse into law.

Adelup, over the last two weeks, has been reviewing the budget. They've released a series of press releases highlighting issues in the budget bil, primarily noting shortfalls in the public health funding.

But the legislative health committee chairwoman said budget Bill 282-35 that the governor’s team is reviewing has sufficient funds and “and will not necessitate furloughs or reduced hours, despite threats in recent press releases or media reports.”

“This is consistent with what OFB assured us during budget deliberations,” said Sen. Therese Terlaje, in a Tuesday letter to her fellow senators.

She said Department of Public Health and Social Services recently told her that about $4 million in direct federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security, CARES, Act funding may be used to hire 80 to 90 additional staff to respond to their needs related to COVID-19 response.

“In addition to this direct federal funding, DPHSS has yet to receive from the Governor the supplemental request made by former Director Linda Denorcey in June for $3 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to support its divisions, like the Division of Environmental Health or Division of Senior Citizens who provide services on the frontlines or enforce the mandates under the public health emergency,” Terlaje stated in her letter.

The senator said she is “sharing facts” regarding the budget bill.

Her letter follows a series of press releases from Adelup, called Budget Not Balanced. The series highlights problems, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, that they’re finding as they review the budget bill.

Budget Not Balanced press releases have pointed out:

• an “$8.5 million mistake” with the Medicaid Child Health Insurance Program;

• 30 continuing and carryover authorizations from prior years’ appropriations, which are not supported by new revenues in FY21.

• $13 million less in Federal Medicaid funding for Guam.

• Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services’ operations appropriation is short $3.7 million when compared to the agency’s request.

Terlaje noted that DPHSS testified that while the local funding amounts in the original version of the bill were not adequate to meet the Medicaid match, the anticipated prior year lapses for Medicaid and MIP, included in the bill as amended, should be enough to match and access the full federal Medicaid amount of $129 million for fiscal 2021.

“The local match appropriation for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is about $2 million less than what is needed to access the full federal CHIP potential, however, (substitute) Bill 282 provides the same amount of funding that BBMR proposed in its rebuttal budget to (Office of Finance and Budget) for CHIP,” she wrote.

“As described during budget deliberations, DPHSS must receive its lapses and transfer authority as provided by law and reaffirmed by Sub Bill 282, as amended, to maximize Medicaid, CHIP and MIP during FY 2021 for the many displaced workers who may have lost jobs and health insurance.”

OFB estimated that the governor's 15% transfer authority would equal approximately $27 million and would be more than adequate to meet the $2.5 million overall shortfall for DPHSS compared to fiscal 2020, Terlaje added.