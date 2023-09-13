While the deadline to apply for federal assistance in the wake of Typhoon Mawar passed July 28, certain circumstances may allow residents to submit late applications, the Joint Information Center announced in a press release.

The deadline to submit a late application is Sept. 26.

"(The Federal Emergency Management Agency) accepts late applications if extraordinary circumstances kept you from applying before the original deadline. Interested residents who have not applied due to extenuating circumstances can still apply. FEMA will require a signed letter explaining the reason for the late application, including supporting documents that clearly state why you could not apply during the application period," JIC said in the release.

"This may include: record of hospitalization, illness or disability of the applicant or an immediate family member; death of an immediate family member; proof of personal or business travel that kept the applicant out of the area for the full application period; or evidence of unique disaster-specific circumstances," JIC added in the release.

There are several ways to submit late applications. Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download and use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

After applying, residents should mail, fax or upload supporting documents that explain the reasons for the late applications. These must be submitted within 60 days from the date the application was completed, according to JIC. All supporting documents must be signed and dated and include the applicant's nine-digit FEMA application number, along with the disaster number DR-4715-GU.

According to JIC, documents can be mailed to:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Documents also can be faxed to: 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA

To set up an online account or upload documents, residents can go to DisasterAssistance.gov and click on "Check your application and log in," then follow the instructions, JIC stated.