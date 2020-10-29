Deadline for non-tax filers to register for relief checks extended to Nov. 21

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation will extend the deadline for non-tax filers — typically people with little or no income — to register for relief checks to Nov. 21, according to Rev and Tax Director Dafne Shimizu.

The previous deadline set by the Internal Revenue Service for nonfilers to register for the Economic Impact Program was Oct. 15.

In an Oct. 13 post on its website, the IRS announced the deadline would be extended to Nov. 21.

“We are applying the Nov. 21 extension for Forms EIP-NF to Guam filers,” said Shimizu on Wednesday.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualified foreign citizens must register with Rev and Tax.

“All Guam residents must file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation and not with the IRS,” Shimizu said.

Most U.S. taxpayers received their stimulus automatically but others that don’t have a filing obligation must register to receive up to $1,200 per adult.

Shimizu said Guam residents can register online or by mail.

“Guam DRT launched the Guam Form EIP-NF in May and soon after, launched the online form which can be filed at myguamtax.com. All paper forms must be filed either by mail or by drop box at DRT's main office in Barrigada,” she said.

According to Rev and Tax, to qualify for the EIP program Guam residents must have a gross income not greater than $12,200, or $24,400 for married couples, for 2019 or 2018 and were not required to file a tax return for 2019 or 2018.