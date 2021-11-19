Residents interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree at the University of Guam can apply for the spring, or Fañomnåkan 2022, semester. The deadline is today.

Additionally, early registration for courses is open to all continuing and returning students except freshmen, who can register starting Wednesday, according to a press release.

The university offers 25 four-year undergraduate programs, including business administration, nursing, biology and civil engineering. At the master’s level, the university offers 15 two-year programs, including public administration, sustainable agriculture, counseling and a variety of education programs.

“As we enter another academic semester in the midst of a global pandemic, we continue to be reminded that this is perhaps the most critical time to pursue higher education, invest in your future, and expand your opportunities for a successful career,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost, who oversees academics.

UOG officials touted the school's tuition rates, comparing them to stateside cost. They noted that a student can attend UOG full-time, considered 12 credits per semester, for $5,300 per academic year. Out-of-state tuition at the most affordable public colleges averages $8,100, according to the “15 Colleges With Affordable Out-of-State Tuition” published in September by U.S. News and World Report.

There are also many avenues for students to find financial support, including federal grants, local government grants, work-study opportunities, and a plethora of scholarships.

Tuition waiver for senior citizens

The university offers a tuition waiver program for eligible residents age 55 and above. Those interested must contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 671-735-2210/1 by Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, to apply.

Non-degree-seeking students

The university also has options for residents who may just be interested in a single class or subject but are not looking to enroll in a full degree program. Options include:

Certificate programs: An abbreviated degree program, generally 12-18 credits. UOG offers six undergraduate and three graduate-level certificates including health services administration and cybersecurity management. All certificates are viewable at catalog.uog.edu/.

Auditing individual classes: Student pays tuition per credit but not application, registration, or other fees and does not earn credit. View the Course Schedule at www.uog.edu/admissions/course-schedule and contact the Office of Admissions and Records to enroll.

Continuing education and professional development: One-day or short-term career enrichment courses. Contact the office of Global Learning & Engagement at 671-735-2600 for offerings or visit https://www.uog.edu/professional-international-programs/.

Important dates for the Fañomnåkan (January-May) semester:

Ongoing until Dec. 23: Early registration for continuing and returning students.

Nov. 19: Applications for admission due.

Jan. 5, 2022: Open registration begins for continuing and returning students.

Jan. 10, 2022: Open registration begins for new students.

Jan. 14, 2022: Application deadline for tuition-waiver program for residents age 55+.

Jan. 19, 2022: Classes start.

Feb. 2, 2022: Tuition payments due.

For details on each degree and certificate program, visit the UOG Catalog at catalog.uog.edu/. To view the schedule of courses available for the upcoming semester, view the Course Schedule at www.uog.edu/admissions/course-schedule. For additional information or assistance, visit www.uog.edu/admissions or contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 671-735-2202 or admitme@triton.uog.edu.