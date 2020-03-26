Deal reached on COVID-19 financial aid

Guam households who are struggling to make ends meet over the COVID-19 economic downturn are one step closer to getting financial aid from the federal government.

U.S. Senate and Trump administration negotiators have reached a deal on a $2 trillion economic aid package.

The legislation, unprecedented in its size and scope, aims to flood the economy with capital by sending $1,200 checks to many Americans, creating a $367 billion loan program for small businesses and setting up a $500 billion fund for industries, cities and states, The Washington Post reported.

Couples would get $2,400 and $500 per child. An individual who makes more than $75,000 or a couple earning more than $150,000 would get lower amounts, according to the draft.

The legislation would also significantly boost unemployment insurance, expanding eligibility and offering workers an additional $600 a week for four months, on top of what state unemployment programs pay.

The U.S. Senate vote was expected Thursday Guam time. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation into law.

The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday morning Guam time:

At last, we have a deal. After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic. We’re going to pass this legislation later today. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 25, 2020

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made reference to the financial aid package as key to helping Guam households who aren't getting paychecks in light of the tourism industry's downturn. Hotels and restaurants are also operating in a limited capacity because of the social distancing mandate to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The government of Guam is counting on the federal government to provide direct assistance to replenish GovGuam coffers in light of reduced tax collections during tourism's downturn. The impact on GovGuam's tax collection was not available as of press time.

Other provisions include a massive boost to unemployment insurance, $150 billion for state and local stimulus funds and $130 billion for hospitals, The Washington Post reported.

"I have been working with our Guam Economic Development Authority to track those packages ... so that we are sure that we can be immediately accessing those moneys. A lot of that assistance is going to be direct subsidy ... all the governors of the United States and the territories are also asking the president to have direct subsidies into their general funds so we can then adequately and appropriately distribute where we can in areas of great need," Leon Guerrero said.

The aid package also will help hotels and airlines, the governor said.

Many of Guam's hotels are closed as tourism has ground to a halt and many airlines have suspended flights to Guam.

House Democrats released their own larger and more generous stimulus package on Monday, stuffed with provisions that would be nonstarters for Republicans, such as a $15 minimum wage requirement for airlines and businesses that receive funds. But that legislation would be set aside and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would attempt to move the Senate bill through the House, The Washington Post reported.