Eder Cortez-Zelaya on Tuesday admitted his role in a drug-smuggling ring that led to federal charges against a dozen defendants in the District Court of Guam.

The case was first brought before the court in 2014.

Cortez-Zelaya appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

According to Post files, Cortez-Zelaya and several others were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, money laundering and unlawful use of the mail to distribute more than 50 grams of meth from 2010 to March 1, 2014. The list of defendants included David Quinata, Richard Borja, Francisco Arias, Lawrence and Corinna Concepcion, Joseph Moye, Joseph Mansapit, Brian Quinata, Ken Nangauta, Florentina Depamaylo, and Johnny J.S. Quenga.

The majority of the co-defendants have since taken plea offers from federal authorities.

Court documents state local and federal authorities managed to intercept multiple packages arriving from Nevada to Guam containing a total combined weight of approximately 616 grams of meth, with an estimated street value of more than $300,000. Law enforcement authorities also tracked multiple bank and wire transfers between Arias and Cortez-Zelaya’s Guam co-defendants and themselves, amounting to roughly $310,000.

Arias, the kingpin, is an undocumented alien and citizen from Mexico, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2017, according to the Justice Department.

Cortez-Zelaya is a naturalized U.S. citizen originating from El Salvador.

Both appealed their convictions and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided to vacate the conspiracy to distribute meth charge.

Arias, then, took the government's plea deal earlier this year and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

The plea agreements mean both Arias and Cortez-Zelaya did not have to go back to trial for the vacated charge.