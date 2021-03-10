A federal drug defendant accused of storing and selling meth out of a room at the LeoPalace Resort has admitted to the charges handed down in an indictment by a grand jury.

Darrell Jake Guerrero recently pleaded guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

The order was filed in the District Court of Guam on March 5.

Guerrero, who has been behind bars since January 2020, was found in a hotel room with more than 300 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and was using the hotel room for drug distribution purposes, two glass pipes with meth, drug packaging materials, and $4,095 in cash, court documents state.

“The circumstances indicate that the hotel room was being used to store and distribute methamphetamine,” according to the plea agreement.

Guerrero faces up to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 6 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Guerrero was also arrested in 2018 on a local charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance, according to prison records.