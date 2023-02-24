A man who pleaded guilty to purchasing drugs from different countries and selling them on island over a three-year period will be sentenced in May.

Earlier this week, the District Court of Guam unsealed records for Gavin Domingo Alimurong, who was charged in July 2022 with conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Alimurong, who took a plea deal in September 2022, was accused of starting the drug conspiracy in July 2019, which involved using the instant messenger app Wickr to order meth, cocaine and ecstasy from an online seller and paying with Bitcoin.

The conspiracy involved others who are not currently facing federal charges, but who, according to court documents, introduced Alimurong to the online seller, picked up the drug packages sent to Guam and delivered them to Alimurong to be sold and distributed.

From Aug. 10, 2019, through July 2021, "Alimurong has sent approximately $103,165.00 to individuals in China, Vietnam, Bolivia, Colombia, Laos and the United States," the plea agreement stated.

On Dec. 21, 2021, while the Guam Police Department was investigating a domestic violence incident involving Alimurong, they found in his Dededo residence 594 grams of meth and 401 grams of cocaine, along with other drugs such as oxycodone and alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

Luxury bags, jewelry, weapons and cars were discovered to have been purchased using the proceeds of drug sales, the unsealed documents state.

A search of a AAA Mini Storage locker revealed an additional $257,040 in cash, which was determined to be proceeds from selling drugs.

"Alimurong admitted that he sells methamphetamine for $2,000 to $3,000 per ounce, a pound of methamphetamine for $25,000, and cocaine for $2,500 to $5,000 per ounce," the plea agreement stated.

Along with the records now being open to the public, the District Court scheduled Alimurong's sentencing for May 22 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.