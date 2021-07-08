It is a common sight on Guam, which some have become used to as part of our normal.

We line up more than necessary too often. We line up to pay our power, water, phone and other bills each month – even when paying online is more convenient.

And that's because many are leery of online bill payments that have gone wrong in the past. A lot of Guamanians still prefer the traditional paper receipt – the actual physical stamp on a piece of paper that says "paid," "received" or "submitted."

While some of us have yet to gain confidence in submitting paperwork digitally and remotely, the government of Guam plays a key role in helping to improve Guamanians' confidence in remotely submitting paperwork and payment through the internet.

To some extent, the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has shifted from paper or in-person transactions to online, which was especially helpful during the pandemic, for some of the services people would otherwise be in line for, such as following up on the status of a tax refund or the release of an Economic Impact Payment check.

Still, the Department of Revenue and Taxation could do more to improve the customers' experience. And one way to do this is to not add to existing lines people navigate at Rev and Tax. There is already a line to renew vehicle registrations and another line for driver's licenses or Guam IDs. There is another line to renew, or apply for, a U.S. passport. There is another line to make payments at the Treasurer of Guam cashier. There is a line to apply for a business license and another line for real property tax.

That's a lot of lines already.

As GovGuam prepares for the application process for the local financial aid program called All RISE, which could put a few hundred dollars each in the pockets of tens of thousands of island residents, one thought that can be considered is to make sure people don't have to form another line to apply at Rev and Tax. The initial estimate was that under the RISE Act, about $800 for each qualified person could be paid out, but now that the $30 million program has been expanded beyond private sector workers to GovGuam employees and retirees, the benefit for each individual could be less than $500 based on the total Guam workforce of about 60,000. And the retiree community is another number that will be in the thousands – if all apply.

The program applies to an individual who makes not more than $40,000 a year or a couple who reported an adjusted gross income of no more than $80,000 a year, among other qualifications.

To get the All RISE aid, people have to apply.

But even before the application process opens, people have waited in line at some of the mayors' offices to get their verification of residency which is a requirement for the All RISE financial aid.

For the actual submission of the All RISE application, there should be a better way than standing in line, yet again, at Rev and Tax. Though the department has provided canopies outside of its building and seating for those who move to the front of the line, this recent heat can be taxing for even the most physically fit customers.

An online submission system should be in the works if it isn't already.

For residents who can't get access to a computer with internet connection, a drive-thru system can also be considered.

We know Rev and Tax personnel are spread thin with all of the department's mandates. This challenge might be another chance for GovGuam to put more resources where they're needed and reduce areas of the local government that don't directly affect customers in the same way Rev and Tax does.