Death in Upper Tumon crash ruled accidental

Police have identified the man killed in a serious car crash in Upper Tumon in February as Stevenso Pius, 22.

Autopsy results released on March 4 show Pius died from a broken skull.

His death has been ruled an accident, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

On Feb. 20, Pius was inside a Toyota Yaris that was traveling on the southbound lane of Route 1 when the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander turning left from Santos Hill onto Route 1 smashed into his car, police said.

First responders had to pry open a section of his car to remove him and three others who were also inside. Pius was found lifeless, while the three others were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division investigated the crash.

The man's death marks the third traffic-related fatality of the year.