Death investigation continues

Numerous law enforcers, mostly Criminal Investigation Division detectives with the Guam Police Department, continued their investigation Thursday night at the site where a man's body was found.

The body was discovered by a passerby along the shoulder on Swamp Road in Dededo just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several hours later, the presence of law enforcement at the scene grew.

It started with several officers during the initial response.

By close to sundown, there were close to two dozen law enforcers, and the number of evidence markers, spread over a paved portion of the road, increased as well.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the investigation was expected to continue into the night.

It remained classified as a death investigation, he said.

Tapao could not say whether there were visible signs of injury or foul play.

A woman was seen distraught and sobbing at the scene Thursday afternoon. Tapao said he believed the man's family had been contacted but added police were still going to speak with people in the area and identify family members, and get more information.

A passerby along Swamp Road in Dededo alerted police to the discovery of the man's body.

Police are asking anyone in the community who may have seen or heard anything unusual – noises, the revving of engines, an argument or disturbance, or anything else – to contact the authorities.

"We are asking anybody within the community, within the Dededo proper of Ha'asu Drive or Swamp Road, if they have seen anything between 12 (Thursday) afternoon to the discovery of the lifeless man," Tapao said.

Anyone with information can call police at 472-8911 or 475-8615/6/7, or anonymously submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com, Tapao said.

All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment, according to GPD.

Possible identity

People familiar with the case identified the man, in his 20s, to The Guam Daily Post, but the Post will not release his name pending confirmation from immediate family or police. The man would pass by the area from time to time. A witness last saw him Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, the police had cordoned off the section of road where the body was discovered. The body will undergo an autopsy. Tapao said GPD is waiting for a criminal pathologist to arrive on Guam, possibly by the end of the week or within the weekend, in order to move forward with the Swamp Road case and other death investigations. Police are also waiting for a medical examiner to arrive for other death investigations involving:

• the 2-year-old boy who died a few days ago after he went missing and later found unconscious on the shoreline by Alupang Beach in East Hagåtña; and

• the recent death of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Q. Sanchez, who police said was beaten with a hammer, stabbed multiple times and later found dead in a padlocked shack that later burned to the ground.